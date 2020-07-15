Steamy today, storms tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It will be a little steamy out there today. After starting out in the 60s this morning, we will climb through the 70s and into the mid 80s by lunchtime, topping out in the low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. When you factor in the humidity, it will probably feel like the mid to upper 90s.
We are closely monitoring a line of storms that will move through our region tonight. A few spotty showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and into the early evening, mainly in Illinois. However, the main line will probably move into southeast Illinois sometime around 7PM, then work its way through the Tri-State from the west-northwest to the east-southeast during the overnight hours.
A few severe storms are possible tonight. The main threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts. However, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out, mainly in Illinois earlier in the night.
Those storms will move out of our region early Thursday morning, but a few more scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and into the night, mainly in western Kentucky. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but the heat index values will likely be in the mid to upper 90s.
Another round of scattered showers and storms are possible Friday, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in as well. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather on Friday. High temperatures will be around 90°, but it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.
The heat and humidity really take over this weekend and into early next week. There is still a slight chance of rain every day, but we will see more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Saturday through Tuesday, but the heat index values will likely reach into the triple digits each afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.