Packaging Unlimited looking to hire 160 new employees

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As many companies are struggling around the country, one business in Owensboro is looking for more workers.
Hire Dynamics hosted a drive-thru job fair for Packaging Unlimited on Wednesday. Officials with the company say they were hiring people on the spot.
”What’s making it exciting is that the people understand that we’ll come right to them, walk right up to them, they can stay in their car, we’ll get everything done that we need to do to get them hired,” said regional manager for Hire Dynamics, Karen Wilhite.
Wilhite says turnout has been good so far. She says the distribution center is looking to bring on 160 new employees.
“We’re looking for anyone that’s looking for a job. We have an array of different jobs here to suit just about anybody’s needs,” said Packaging Unlimited employee, Jeff Vance.
Officials with Hire Dynamics tell us they’ll be hosting two more drive-thru job fairs. They say those are planned for August 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.