Owensboro community celebrates life of teen who died in car crash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Catholic community gathered morning to give a final farewell to 18-year-old Logan Davis, who was killed in a car crash over the weekend.
Authorities say Davis and two others were involved in a single-vehicle crash at Medley Road on Friday night. They say Davis died from injuries suffered from the wreck.
Classmates, friends, family and fellow football players showed up to Steele Stadium to celebrate the high school senior’s life. Those close to Davis say he was a true example of a spiritual and kind person.
The Owensboro Catholic High School principal says he estimates that there were more than 1,000 people at the service.
