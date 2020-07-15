Morton Solar donates solar energy systems to CAPE homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morton Solar recently donated two solar energy systems to the Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE) for two homes in the Bellemeade-Bayard Park area.
According to a press release, the systems were donated as a part of the Solar Indiana campaign to educate the public about solar energy systems.
A spokesperson with Morton Solar says both donated solar systems operate on “gird-tied” technology, meaning they are connected to each home’s electrical panelboard.
They say the connection allows these types of solar systems to send any extra power they generate back to the power grid so it can be used locally by a neighboring building or home.
As a result, they say the load on power lines is reduced in the summer months when our air conditioning needs are the greatest.
Alice Weathers, Chief Executive Director at CAPE, commented “We’re very excited about the donation from Morton Solar. Residents in the homes have already noticed a dramatic reduction in their utility bill.”
