Late storms, unsettled pattern through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A slow-moving cold front will kick up showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night and in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday. A few storms may produce hail or gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. The cold front will wash out as southerly winds restore tropical air over the region and keep hot and humid weather in place through the weekend and into next week. Daily highs will peak near 90 each day and lows will only get into the lower 70s. Heat index values near 100 are possible during maximum heating each day. We’ll also have a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the period.