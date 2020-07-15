Gibson So. quarterback Brady Allen officially commits to Purdue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday afternoon, Brady Allen took to Twitter to announce his official commitment to Purdue University.
The Gibson Southern junior quarterback wrote in his Tweet, “I am humbled and excited to be staying home. I am committing to...Purdue University!”
In Allen’s sophomore season with the Titans, he played in 11 games, was 168/270 in pass attempts, threw for 2,671 yards and completed 31 touchdown passes.
Allen compiled garnered a lot of interest throughout the recruiting process. The junior also had offers from Indiana, Cincinnati, Rutgers, Kansas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.