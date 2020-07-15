Evansville Rescue Mission seeking mask donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission is asking for mask donations to help keep everybody safe.
When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic started, the Evansville Rescue Mission asked for mask donations, and the community responded by donating more than enough for a stockpile.
However, as more people have come through, fewer masks are left to help keep city residents safe.
“It will help tremendously because that way we can keep everybody social distanced, while inside everybody has to wear a mask and really keep our building and people safe,” Evansville Rescue Mission Director of Development Kyle Gorman said.
Donated masks can be dropped off at 500 East Walnut St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
