Dubois Co. Council votes in favor of cameras in bus stop arms

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County is one step closer to having cameras installed in bus stop arms.
According to the Northeast Dubois County Superintendent, Bill Hochgesang says the Dubois County Council has voted to support the school cooperation for six bus stop arms in their 2021 budget. We’re told the budget needs to be approved later in the year.
If it gets approved, they will be installed prior to school starting in the fall of 2021.
This all came after school leaders were petitioning their local government to buy cameras for school buses with the hope to catch and prosecute people who ignore stop-arms.
