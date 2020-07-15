City leaders moving forward with Evansville Climate Action Plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders are getting final input on a plan to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout Evansville.
The Evansville Climate Action Plan hosted its last of seven public town hall meetings over Zoom on Wednesday morning.
Members of the public had opportunities to provide input and learn about the project's plan.
The group discussed how the city can reduce emissions from transportation, energy and buildings, waste, as well as other actions.
CAP officials say hundreds have attended the town halls, and more than 1,600 have completed their online survey.
“This plan is really important to raise awareness about what is already happening, and then what’s going to happen moving forward to sort of show that us as a city - we are taking leadership on this issue,” Carolyn Townsend, one of the leaders behind the Evansville Climate Action Plan said. “We really prioritize climate change as an issue, and we’re dedicated to ensure that our community will be safe from the effects of climate change moving forward.”
The feedback collected from the meetings and surveys will be included in a finalized Climate Action Plan that is estimated to be finished by September.
