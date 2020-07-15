Businesses make adjustments for 1st day of Evansville’s mask mandate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s mask mandate went into effect Wednesday, calling for residents to wear masks in public.
Many people are complying with the mandate, but others are digging in, saying mask-wearing should be a personal choice.
Even though some are not for the mask mandate, local businesses are changing the way they function to help enforce it.
On Wednesday at the Civic Center, community members are protesting the mandate.
According to the Mayor’s mask mandate, you must wear a mask in public indoor spaces. This includes restaurants, gyms and retail stores.
”I do think this will help them to wear them in more stores then they have been, I don’t know though, we’ll have to see if they are going to crack down on people that don’t,” store owner Tracy Klemccewski said.
Klemccewski tells 14 News before the mandate, about half of her customers were not wearing masks and just a few blocks away, similar participation was happening at the YMCA.
”Maybe 25 percent of people would come in with a mask on, and take it off while they were working out, we’ve had a few that wear it during their workouts but then you’ll see them pull it down, just because they need to breathe a little better.” gym member Jordan Mehringer said.
With the mask mandate now in effect, Klemccewski hopes the number of people wearing masks everywhere will increase. As for her store, she’s supplying masks for customers that don’t have one.
”I don’t know how to approach them really. I don’t want to seem like I’m putting them down or anything, but at the same time, I do want to protect them as well as myself,” Klemccewski said.
At the YMCA, members are only required to wear their masks coming into the building and in between workouts.
The mayor’s mandate has many other exceptions, including when outdoors if you’re able to stay socially distanced.
”I think it’s definitely a positive thing because this way at least, you have the mask on, and you’re protecting yourself and protecting other people,” Mehringer said.
The mask mandate is only for seven days. During that time, the mayor will keep track of the case numbers in his area and decide if it should be extended.
