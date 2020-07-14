13 UE student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Evansville Athletics say they have been notified that 13 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
We are told they attended an off-campus non-university sponsored social event.
Officials say as part of a gradual, phased approach to the return of student-athletes, UE granted access to campus facilities for voluntary workouts on June 22 through the guidance of the Stage 3 reopening of campus.
According to officials, contract tracing is ongoing through the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
All identified individuals will follow a mandated 14-day self-isolation period. In addition, the University tells us they suspended voluntary workouts for all student-athletes during this period.
To protect the privacy of our students who tested positive, University of Evansville will not release the names of individual student-athletes.
