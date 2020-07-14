Turoni’s closes all dining rooms, all locations will be offering carry-out only

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Turoni’s says they’re making some changes due to COVID-19.
According to their Facebook page, they’re closing their dining rooms at all three of their locations.
Officials say they will only be offering drive-thru out of an abundance of safety for the staff and guests.
Last Thursday, the Main Street location reported that one of their employees had tested positive for the virus.
Officials say they did have the restaurant professionally cleaned but have since decided to shift their focus towards carry-out.
