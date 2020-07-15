Town of Francisco discusses school safety

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Less than a month after voting to get rid of the Town Marshall position, the Town of Francisco is discussing creating a new position to protect some citizens.
At their meeting Tuesday evening, the Town Board discussed creating Francisco Safety and Social Services - which would include a Sergeant and back up position.
That Sergeant would serve as protection for the local school. Preliminary discussion includes a salary of $1,000 a month, and the back up would get paid hourly.
No decision was made Tuesday evening, but discussions are ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.