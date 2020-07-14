Sunny and warmer with an Air Quality Alert today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and warmer today! After starting the day in the low to mid 60s, we will quickly climb through the 70s and into the 80s this morning, topping out in the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon. Heat index values will be just a couple degrees warmer than the actual temperatures.
An Air Quality Alert has also been issued for today. A combination of high temperatures, light winds and other factors may result in high levels of ozone emissions. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, especially during the afternoon.
Temperatures will fall back through the 80s and into the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday morning under mostly clear skies.
The heat and humidity will both increase on Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s, and the heat index values will peak in the mid to upper 90s. Wednesday will start out mainly sunny, but we will see more clouds during the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be dry, but a few scattered showers are possible Wednesday evening, mainly in southeast Illinois, as a low pressure system and its associated cold front approach our region from the west.
Right now, it looks like that cold front will never actually swing through the Tri-State but will slide just north of us then off to our east. However, we will still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday as that system moves through our region. A few strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail may be possible.
Temperatures will top out in the low 90s Thursday and Friday under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but the humidity will make it feel quite a bit hotter. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s Thursday and upper 90s to low triple digits Friday.
Our rain chances decrease as we head into the weekend, and we will see more sunshine, but that just means the heat will get even worse. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s through the weekend and into early next week, but it will feel like 100° or higher.
