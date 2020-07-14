State map shows 57 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released its Tuesday numbers.
The coronavirus map shows 662 new cases and 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 52,685 positive cases and 2,582 total deaths.
The map shows that there are 57 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County, 25 new cases in Dubois County, 11 new cases in Warrick County, nine new cases in Perry County, five new cases in Gibson County, four new cases in Posey County and three new cases in both Spencer and Pike counties.
A drive-thru testing site will be available in Warrick County starting this week. That will be at the Warrick County Fair Grounds in Boonville from July 16 to the 19. The testing will be done through the Indiana State Department of Health. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 858 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 344 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 279 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 160 cases, 10 deaths
- Posey Co. - 68 cases
- Gibson Co. - 133 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 62 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 15 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.