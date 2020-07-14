Ohio Co. releases new details on upcoming school year

OHIO Co., Ky (WFIE) - We’re learning new details about what the new school year may look like in Ohio County.
Right now, school officials plan to begin the year August 16 and will offer both a traditional and virtual option to students and parents.
The traditional in-person classes would see masks required when social distancing isn’t possible, temperatures will be checked each day before classes begin and each classroom would have hand sanitizer available.
While no plans are set in stone - Ohio County school officials are looking for feedback from parents, via an online survey.
