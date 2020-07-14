Off-road vehicles will soon be allowed on some Vanderburgh Co. roadways

VANDERBURGH Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Off-road vehicles will be allowed on some Vanderburgh County roadways.
The decision came from the Vanderburgh County Commissioners Tuesday.
The ordinance allowed off-road vehicles was amended, outlining where what roads are off-limits.
You can view the full list of roads here.
On the map shown below, the highlighted roads show where off-road vehicles are prohibited.
Also, a bid for just over $5 million was awarded to Blankenberger Brothers, Incorporated for work on Phase One of the Kansas Road Project.
