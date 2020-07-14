Off-road vehicles will soon be allowed on some Vanderburgh Co. roadways

July 14, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 10:32 PM

VANDERBURGH Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Off-road vehicles will be allowed on some Vanderburgh County roadways.

The decision came from the Vanderburgh County Commissioners Tuesday.

The ordinance allowed off-road vehicles was amended, outlining where what roads are off-limits.

You can view the full list of roads here.

On the map shown below, the highlighted roads show where off-road vehicles are prohibited.

Off-road vehicle map
Off-road vehicle map (Source: wfie)

Also, a bid for just over $5 million was awarded to Blankenberger Brothers, Incorporated for work on Phase One of the Kansas Road Project.

