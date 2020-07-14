Newburgh Wine Fest, Old Lock & Dam Fireworks canceled due to coronavirus

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Two big events in Newburgh have been shelved for 2020 due to the coronavirus.
The Newburgh Wine Fest and the Old Lock and Dam Fireworks were set for September.
Historic Newburgh, Inc. organizes the events. They say the fireworks alone could attract 10,000 people to the Newburgh riverfront, and there’s no way they could enforce social distancing.
The group says it will make a decision later about whether to cancel the Ghost Walks in October.
