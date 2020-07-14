Man arrested, accused of child molestation in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man accused of child molestation in Dubois County has been arrested.
Deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department say they started an investigation on Friday after receiving a report of child molestation involving victims that lived within the county.
They say by Friday afternoon, warrants were issued for five counts of child molestation for the arrest of 35-year-old Jeffrey Fight of Bristow, Indiana.
Indiana State Troopers and officers from the US Marshall’s Task Force in Spencer County arrested Fight on Monday.
Authorities say officers from several area law enforcement agencies worked in an effort to take him into custody.
Fight is currently being held in the Dubois County Security Center without bond, awaiting his initial court hearing.
