Henderson Police: Man wearing ankle monitor charged in connection to robbery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man who was previously indicted in connection to a robbery in February is facing a new robbery charge after an alleged incident that happened over the weekend.
On Saturday, officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the area of Clay Street and South Alvasia Street for a report of a fight in progress.
When they arrived, they say they found an unconscious man on the ground.
Officers say he told them later that morning that he was jumped after someone stole his handgun.
On Monday, the victim gave more details to detectives about the incident on Saturday.
The victim told detectives that he was talking with some people he knew at the Dodge Store. The victim then said he followed those individuals to a house on Clay Street.
The victim told detectives that while he was talking with an acquaintance, Alianard Washington grabbed his handgun he had in his waistband. He said Washington then pointed the gun at him, and a juvenile punched him in the face.
According to the press release, the victim said he then fell to the ground and was beat until he went unconscious.
Officers say a search warrant was executed at Washington’s home in the 900 of Washington Street.
Authorities say they found the stolen handgun hidden in a bathroom.
Washington was arrested and now faces a first-degree robbery charge.
Authorities say Washington was on an ankle monitor at the time of the alleged offense. He was indicted by the grand jury last month in connection to a robbery that happened at Kelly’s Market back in February.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.