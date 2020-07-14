Heat, humidity and storms return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps dropped to their lowest so far in July on Tuesday morning as the low hit 63 degrees. Heat and humidity will roar back into the region for Wednesday through the weekend. A weak cold front will approach the Tri-State on Wednesday and may trigger showers and storms later Wednesday night, through the overnight hours and into Thursday. Humid and unstable air will remain over the area through the weekend, so we’ll have a daily chance of afternoon and evening storms. A few storms may become severe on Thursday with a damaging wind/hail threat. Daily highs will climb into the upper 80s for the rest of the week, and then surge into the lower 90s over the weekend and next week.