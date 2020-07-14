Green River District reports new COVID-19 death, 29 additional cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 29 additional COVID-19 cases and another death.
Of those new cases, 12 are in Daviess County, nine are in Ohio County, three are in Webster County, two are in Henderson County, McLean, Union and Hancock counties each have one new case
Green River health officials say the person who died was a resident of Ohio County.
The district has now had a total of 1,148 confirmed cases. They say 922 of those have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department is showing three new COVID-19 cases. They’ve now seen a total of 309 confirmed cases in the county. 216 of those total cases have recovered.
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this week. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 565 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 512 cases, 7 deaths, 429 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 309 cases, 34 deaths, 216 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 274 cases, 1 death, 205 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 216 cases, 4 deaths, 172 recovered
- Webster Co. - 56 cases, 44 recovered
- McLean Co. - 31 cases, 1 death, 27 recovered
- Union Co. - 29 cases, 26 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 30 cases, 19 recovered
