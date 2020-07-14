Evansville’s Christmas on North Main Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re still months out, but the coronavirus pandemic will take away a bit of Christmas cheer this year.
Evansville’s Christmas on North Main Parade has been canceled as cases of the virus continue to climb locally.
The parade was supposed to take place on November 22.
In a release sent Monday, the parade committee says its biggest concern remains the health and safety of parade viewers and participants. And even being an outside event, the committee didn’t feel safety could be ensured with a usual crowd landing somewhere around 10,000 people.
