Evansville restaurants start to close indoor dining as COVID-19 cases go up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many locally-owned restaurants are making the hard decision to close their doors to indoor dining. It’s a hard decision, but a decision that is in the best interest of their customers and families.
It's now the second time some restaurants are closing their doors to indoor dining.
”We’d rather get ahead of things before someone gets sick because if we got sick since we work it, we would have to shut it down,” Paige Miller, the owner of Highland Inn, said. “We don’t have a second round of employees that we can call in.”
The decision to close wasn’t easy as many have come to know and love their customers as their own family.
“A lot of people really enjoy coming here and we’re grateful for that,” Chris Kempf, Donut Bank President said. “But at this stage, we don’t see good news.”
Highland Inn, Donut Bank and Turoni’s, all Evansville staples that have been in the community for years. All making that decision to only offer carryout or drive through orders until the pandemic calms down.
Highland Inn said it wasn’t a decision that was made lightly.
“We always know we’re risking our customers going elsewhere to someplace that’s open if that’s what they prefer,” Miller explained.
With the recent increase in cases, it’s something these businesses don’t want to be the reason it continues to spread.
”I mean this is a really really hard decision, and we’re not in the practice of chasing people away,” said Kempf.
Both restaurants said their customers have been their biggest support during these difficult times.
“A lot of them are friends, they’re not even customers,” Kempf said.
Donut Bank will close indoor dining starting Wednesday morning, and they will continue to do drive-through orders. Highland Inn will offer carryout, and Turoni’s will only be doing drive-through orders.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.