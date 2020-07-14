Evansville assisted living residents searching for pen pals during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville assisted living center is creating a lot of buzz after a Facebook post they shared last week.
The post asked for pen pals for their residents, and responses are pouring in from all over the U.S.
The Wyndmoor Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Evansville is getting a lot of community attention after their activities director made a post on Facebook about wanting pen pals for their residents.
“I thought, ahh you know, we’ll get a couple over the weekend it’ll be awesome, and almost immediately I started to get responses and it just blew up over the weekend,” said Activities Director Tiffani Weatherford.
With more than 600 shares, the post reached all sides of the United States - resulting in pen pals from California, Georgia, and places in between.
“Letter writing is a lost art, so to see the young people want to write letters is something I think is fantastic,” said Weatherford.
Tiffani is hoping through the letters, it will bring comfort to their residents since most of them haven’t had visitors in months.
“Some of them don’t have family members, some of them have family members but they don’t come out to see them,” said Weatherford.
Nancy is 87-years-old and remembers how much joy writing to pen pals brought her when she was younger.
“I had a guy in Brazil, and then I had one in Chicago, and then I had one in England after the war and she and I wrote for a long long time,” said resident Nancy Kinkade.
Nancy tells us she’s looking for a pen pal that loves books and has ties to Ireland. She tells us talking on the phone is nice, but there’s something special about getting a letter in the mail.
“To me there’s something about just sitting down with pen in hand and writing,” said Kinkade.
