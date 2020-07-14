Dubois Co. schools to release reopening plan

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - School corporations in Dubois County are set to finalize a plan Tuesday morning for returning to school this fall, according to Jasper Consolidated Schools.
Leaders from those corporations, including Greater Jasper, Southwest Dubois, Southeast Dubois and Northeast Dubois met for a joint executive session a week ago to discuss a framework for safety measures.
Board of trustees members will meet Tuesday morning at 7:30 to discuss what that plan will look like and when students will return to school.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more throughout the day.
