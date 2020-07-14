City of Owensboro reschedules 2020 HydroFair

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro announced on Tuesday that they will reschedule the 2020 HydroFair due to the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was originally scheduled for August 15 and 16 on the downtown Owensboro Riverfront.
City officials say with the guidance from the local health department and state officials, they decided to reschedule the racing weekend to September 12 and 13.
“This is a decision that was not made lightly, but the safety and health of the race teams, volunteers, and spectators is always our main goal. At this time with the rising number of Covid-19 cases around the country as well as here in Kentucky, we cannot continue with the event on its originally scheduled weekend,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “We are hopeful we can safely bring this event to the riverfront in September.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.