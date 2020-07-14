Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a truck from Canada heads to the single open lane heading into the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June. (Source: Elaine Thompson)