Blake Shelton hosting virtual concert at Holiday Drive-In

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Another concert is coming to the Holiday Drive-In in Rockport.
Blake Shelton is hosting a drive-in concert, and those tickets go on sale Tuesday.
The Holiday Drive-In is one of more than 300 locations set to host the event on July 25.
Presented by Encore Live, the concert will be pre-taped and feature Gwen Stefani and fellow country star, Trace Adkins.
Each ticket will admit one car, truck or SUV, and up to six family members or friends.
Those tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster.
