USI resuming on-campus walking tours Monday
July 13, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT - Updated July 13 at 5:41 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On-campus walking tours will begin Monday at the University of Southern Indiana.

Officials say a number of safety measures have been put in place.

Some of those precautions include health screenings, social distancing, signage, hand sanitizing stations and increased cleaning protocols.

The size of the groups will be limited and face coverings are highly encouraged.

If you don’t feel safe taking a walking tour, USI also started live-narrated driving tours last week.

