USI resumes tours with new safety precautions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In-person tours on the University of Southern Indiana campus resumed Monday with new safety precautions in place.
USI is limiting the number of tours to one a day, with a max of 30 people on the tour.
They have hand sanitizer around campus for visitors to use and ask if you want to take a tour, to wear a mask.
Staff tells us they are hoping these precautions will help prospective students and their families feel safe on campus.
“Being able to feel safe in a space and see how seriously we are taking their safety, not just for the students but the parents who are trusting their students with us,” said USI Senior Admissions Director Koryn Parsons.
USI is still offering virtual tours and the University’s first day of class this fall is August 25.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.