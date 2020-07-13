State map shows 33 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released its Monday numbers.
The map shows 452 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the total to 52,037 positive cases and 2,569 total deaths.
According to the map, there are 33 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 10 new cases in Dubois County, seven new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Posey County, two new cases in Perry County and two in cases in Spencer County.
A drive-thru testing site will be available in Warrick County starting this week. That will be at the Warrick County Fair Grounds in Boonville from July 16th to the 19th. The testing will be done through the Indiana State Department of Health. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 801 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 319 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 268 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 151 cases, 10 deaths
- Posey Co. - 64 cases
- Gibson Co. - 128 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 59 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 12 cases
