IN Senator Mike Braun opposes state-wide mask mandates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U-S Senator Mike Braun of Indiana is weighing in on mask mandates.
We spoke with the Senator inside the 14 News studios Monday.
He indicated that so far, Indiana appears to be doing it right, letting individual communities like Evansville decide for themselves about requiring masks.
He says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s statewide mask mandate is the wrong approach.
“I’m assuming his was for every county and I think that’s ridiculous,” said Braun. “You’re probably going to have 4-5 counties in the state of Kentucky similar to here in Indiana. We’re a rural state. That one size fits all smacks of big government. I think that’ll be found not to be something you had to do.”
As for himself, Braun says he’ll be wearing a mask at the Republican National Convention next month. He says it’s the right thing to do in a crowd like that, whether it’s required or not.
