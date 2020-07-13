Restaurants react to Kentucky mask mandate

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced a mask mandate Thursday, which will be in effect statewide for 30 days.
“If this is what it takes to get us back headed the right way, I think everyone’s in favor of getting it done,” said owner of Briarpatch restaurant, Patrick Buntin.
Buntin says the executive order requires customers to wear masks to and from tables and when up and moving around the restaurant.
“I told the wait staff that basically once they’re at the table having dinner, as far as the customer goes, the mask can come off for obvious reasons,” said Buntin. “But if they do venture around, talk to other customers, the restroom or as they leave, we do require them to wear the mask.”
Buntin says most people come in wearing a mask. He says for the customers who don't - they provide one.
“Over the weekend, we may have had a few people come in without a mask we simply remind them, and they either have them in their pocket or we actually have some disposable masks that were provided by Daviess County Fiscal Court,” said Buntin.
The owner says so far, they've had no issue with the mandate. He says customers have not given them a hard time.
“So we’ve had no problem, no resistance from anyone,” said Buntin.
Officials with the Green River District Health Department say from what they’ve observed over the weekend, most places and most people are wearing face coverings. They say they’re focused on working with businesses to help with compliance.
To report a business not in compliance with the mandate, you can call the health department at 1-833-KYSAFER.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.