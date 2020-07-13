Posey Co. man accused of filming renters in bathroom

POSEY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man has been arrested and accused of filming renters inside a Cynthiana home.
According to Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, deputies responded to the discovery of a video camera in the home’s bathroom.
According to the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Jesse Edward Titzer says he had placed the camera in a vent to record the adult renter while she was nude. That camera also recorded nude children in the bathroom as well.
Titzer is charged with Child Exploitation, Possession of Child Pornography and Voyeurism.
We’re told he is also on Federal Probation for drug trafficking out of Indianapolis
