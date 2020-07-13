Osborne uses consistency to win Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The championship flight of the Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament is loaded every year, and this year is no different. With the likes of Mallory Russell, Kayla Osborne, Katelyn Skinner and Abby Whittington, there’s lots of talent.
Another edition of the tourney wrapped up on Sunday at Oak Meadow Country Club. After the storm rolled through after noon, it certainly left its mark with standing water in many places on the course.
Former Castle High School and University of Evansville star Kayla Osborne came into Sunday’s final round with a two-stroke lead.
North High School grad and University of Indianapolis sophomore Katelyn Skinner is the defending champion. She trailed by four strokes to start the day. After sticking the green on her second shot on the 9th hole, she buried the short birdie putt to move into second place.
Memorial High School grad and UE freshman Mallory Russell began the day in second, and she stayed in the hunt as she sunk a long birdie putt on the 12th hole.
On the 13th hole, North High School junior Destynie Sheridan’s tee shot went in the muddy bunker, but this didn’t end up being a huge problem for her after she blasted it to get within a few feet. She made the whole sequence look easy as she ultimately drained the putt for par.
Meanwhile, Osborne made it difficult for anyone to gain ground on her. She was steady all day long.
After missing the birdie putt on the 12th hole, Osborne kept her composure and saved the hole for par. Then on hole 12, Osborne continued her steady momentum with another par.
It was the same story on the 13th hole as she barely missed the birdie putt, but still makes the easy par. At one point in the day, Osborne had seven straight pars.
This consistency would end up being enough as she wins the Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament by four strokes.
Here’s a look at the top players’ final results:
- Kayla Osborne -6
- Katelyn Skinner -2
- Mallory Russell +1
- Abby Whittington +3
- Destynie Sheridan +3
- Meghan Craven +6
- Haylee Exline +8
- Carly Frazier +10
