New details on Korn Ferry Championship during Mon. press conference

NEWBURGH. Ind. (WFIE) - We’re expecting to hear more information Monday afternoon on the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
The championship presented by United Leasing and Finance is set to start August 24 and run through the 30th at Victoria National in Newburgh.
The entire tour has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers say there will be important news about the tournament during Monday’s update.
We’ll have a crew there and will bring you that information when it happens.
