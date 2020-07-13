Evansville City Council explores action regarding masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Vanderburgh County, local governments are taking matters into their own hands to try and slow the spread.
Mayor Winnecke’s made his announcement last week; a mask mandate will take effect on Wednesday in the city of Evansville. Although it is a directive from the mayor, it comes with minimal enforcement and no punishments attached.
“I look at this like the stay-at-home order we relied on our fellow citizens to do the right thing,” said Mayor Winnecke on Friday. “Face covering will be required in indoor public spaces and we will also encourage businesses to require them.”
Evansville City Council’s proposed ordinance does include potential punishments. First, a person would receive a warning, followed by a 50 to 100 dollar fine if the problem continues. The ordinance was presented to city council for its first reading on Monday.
“A lot of those for the ordinance think that is too low, so, the author’s got together with the council attorney on Friday on a conference call, and we’re probably going to up that to $1,000,” said councilman Jonathan Weaver. “Really, we just want to target those that are purposely causing problems.”
On Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, commissioners plan to read a resolution as a reminder to county residents to mask up and social distance.
Commissioner Jeff Hatfield tells 14 News that this is more of a morality issue than it is a political one. He doesn’t want the community to have to shut down again in the future.
“Our numbers are rising, we’ve got school opening up in 2-3 weeks, we’ve got to think about the children, and we want to stay open as an economy. We want to keep people employed. We need everyone’s help,” said Hatfield.
As for city council’s ordinance, Weaver tells 14 News they will monitor how things go under the Mayor’s mandate over the next two weeks. The Mayor has said the police will only get involved if a dispute occurs in one of these incidents.
