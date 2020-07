EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Northwest winds and clear skies allowed temps to dip into the 60s overnight and held Monday’s highs in the 80s. Southwest winds will gradually return by the middle and end of the week and help ratchet the temperature up a little each day. Highs will reach the lower 90s by the end of the week with plenty of moisture in the air again. Showers and thunderstorms look most likely late Wednesday into Thursday.