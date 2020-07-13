Kentucky mask mandate legality

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear put a mask mandate in place at the end of last week.
At the same time the mandate was made, Governor Beshear lost a lawsuit over COVID-19 restrictions.
Those lawsuits claimed to block the governor’s new executive order from making masks required in public.
However, the governor says the mask mandate is an administrative agency regulation, not an executive order.
One woman says masks should be a choice.
“I’m not really all pro-mask. I think it should be a choice,” said Lindsey Pendelton. “I think it should be up to each individual if they want to wear their mask or not but hopefully, everybody will realize it’s for the greater cause.”
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he’s against mandating the masks, but at the same time says people should wear them by choice.
