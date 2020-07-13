Henderson School Board set to discuss reopening plans at Mon. night meeting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A special called school board meeting is set for Monday night to discuss reopening plans for Henderson County Schools.
That meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the board of education.
Space is limited due to state guidelines, and school officials say once they reach capacity, no one will be admitted to the meeting unless someone else leaves.
Anyone who attends must practice social distancing and wear a mask.
You will be able to watch that meeting right here.
