Green River District reports 52 additional COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 52 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 28 are in Ohio County, 14 are in Daviess County, five are in Hancock County, four are in Henderson County and one is in McLean County.
Green River health officials say 26 of those newly reported cases are associated with a long-term care facility in Ohio County. Of those 26 cases, 16 are residents with the facility, and 10 are employees.
The total number of reported cases is the district is now at 1,119. Of those confirmed cases, 904 have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department is showing 14 new COVID-19 cases. They’ve now had a total of 306 confirmed positive cases in the county.
The health department’s website shows that out of the total confirmed cases, 209 people have recovered.
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 565 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 500 cases, 7 deaths, 422 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 306 cases, 34 deaths, 209 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 265 cases, 200 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 214 cases, 4 deaths, 168 recovered
- Webster Co. - 53 cases, 43 recovered
- McLean Co. - 30 cases, 1 death, 27 recovered
- Union Co. - 28 cases, 26 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 29 cases, 18 recovered
