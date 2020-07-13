Evansville Police investigating southside shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a southside shooting that sent one to the hospital.
Around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, officers say they were called to the 2500 block of Sunburst Boulevard for a shots fired run.
When officers arrived, they say they found a victim with blood coming from his shorts.
After checking closer, they say they could tell the victim had been shot twice, in both legs.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and authorities say he is expected to survive his injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 812-436-7981 or 812-436-7979.
