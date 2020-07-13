Evansville mask issue at the center of two petitions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville mask issue is at the center of two petitions: One for the mandatory wearing of masks in public, while the other is against the City Council ordinance. That ordinance had its first reading in front of the council Monday evening.
Kristen Strandberg started the petition for a mask mandate.
“By not mandating masks, we are simply sending the message our more disadvantaged citizens are less important,” said Strandberg.
Strandberg started her petition before the mayor announced his own directive Friday.
Strandberg now tells 14 News the language of her petition doesn’t fit the current situation but still hopes the city council will take action.
“I’m not here to tell them exactly what to do,” said Strandberg. “I’m not an expert in public policy. I don’t think it’s my place to tell them how to institute this ordinance. I just think it’s important to pass something that has some sort of accountability measures built-in.”
The petition against the ordinance was started by David Politano.
The petition opposes the City Council’s ordinance, specifically.
“This is an egregious abuse of power on the part of the Evansville City Council towards the liberty of the individual citizens of Evansville and people who do business within the city,” the petition reads.
During the council meeting Monday, 14 News saw some people who were against the measure.
14 News is also learning of another protest, which is scheduled Wednesday at 5 p.m.
We will continue to follow this story.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.