COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 6th round funding recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded $250,000 in allocation to 11 nonprofits that have been helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, with six completed rounds of funding combined, the response fund has awarded over $1.2 million to over 60 area nonprofits.
Sixth-round funding recipients:
- ARK Crisis Child Care Center – Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $35,000
- Aurora, Inc. - Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $20,000
- Bethany Apostolic Church - Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $5,000
- Boys & Girls Club of Evansville
- Awarded $20,000
- Evansville Christian Life Center
- Awarded $20,000
- Isaiah 117 Project, Inc. – Princeton, Indiana
- Awarded $10,000
- Nazarene Baptist Church (Joshua Academy Preschool) – Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $12,837
- New Hope Community Development Co. (Bridge Builders) – Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $17,000
- Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation – Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $15,000
- Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $24,163
- Youth First, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $71,000
Officials still encourage nonprofits to continue to apply for funding.
Donations to the fund can be made by credit card at the COVID-19 Response Fund’s web page.
Response fund officials say cash and check donations are accepted at all Old National Bank and Heritage Federal Credit Union branches.
They ask you to reference “COVID-19 Crisis Response” with your donation. Checks should be made payable to United Way of Southwestern Indiana and reference COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region.
