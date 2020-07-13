Council members approve resolution previously rejected

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Council members also had a change of heart on a resolution previously rejected at its last meeting.
Last month, Council shot down a resolution benefiting the Memorial Community Development Corporation.
On Monday, the project was on the table again - this time passing.
It moves $400,000 from the city’s affordable housing fund to help develop ten single-family homes.
“$400,000 is a good amount of money and we’d like to have it for emergencies that came, but this is a good program and understanding how the process all fits together now, I’m comfortable voting yes,” said Ron Beane.
This one has the capacity for multi-generational change for ten families in our community and I would advocate that all of us support it unanimously,” said Zac Heronemus.
Those homes will be located in census tracks that are over 50% African-American
