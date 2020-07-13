CARES Act to fund 15 Western KY locations

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - Governor Beshear announced over $3.6 million in funds from the CARES Act will be going to 15 locations in Western Kentucky - including two in the Tri-State.
The City of Madisonville will use upwards of $1.3 million to fund police and firefighter payroll, while Hancock County will use just over 186,000 for EMS payroll.
Four more Tri-State cities and counties have been approved for funding that will be allocated in the near future.
Webster County will use nearly $250,000, Henderson will have $1.3 million, Morganfield will have over 130,000 and White Plains will use just over $13,000.
