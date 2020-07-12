White County reports 10th confirmed COVID-19 case

White County reports 10th confirmed COVID-19 case
White County reports 10th confirmed COVID-19 case (Source: WFIE)
July 11, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 11:20 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The Egyptian Health Department has been informed that two residents in southeastern Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, including one person from White County.

Health officials say the newly confirmed case in White County is a woman in her 60s and she’s currently being isolated at home.

As of Saturday, 10 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

[Illinois Coronavirus Website]

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers in our part of Illinois:

  • White Co. - 10 cases
  • Wayne Co. - 18 cases, 1 death
  • Wabash Co. - 23 cases
  • Edwards Co. - 5 cases

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.