White County reports 10th confirmed COVID-19 case

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The Egyptian Health Department has been informed that two residents in southeastern Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, including one person from White County.
Health officials say the newly confirmed case in White County is a woman in her 60s and she’s currently being isolated at home.
As of Saturday, 10 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Here are the current COVID-19 numbers in our part of Illinois:
- White Co. - 10 cases
- Wayne Co. - 18 cases, 1 death
- Wabash Co. - 23 cases
- Edwards Co. - 5 cases
