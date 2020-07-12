Traffic Alert: South Weinbach Avenue closure beginning on Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews will be closing off parts of South Weinbach Avenue starting on Monday.
According to Evansville Water Sewer Utility, Granite Inliner will be closing the road between Powell Avenue and Washington Avenue.
Officials say the closure is due to a sewer rehab project.
The closure is scheduled to end on Monday, July 20.
EWSU officials warn drivers to watch for lane restrictions starting at Bayard Park, which leads up to the closure.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.