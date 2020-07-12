Sunshine and low humidity Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of us are done with the rain, but a couple of stray showers will remain possible through this evening before drying out completely as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and 80s, bottoming out in the mid 60s by Monday morning under clearing skies.
Monday will be beautiful! As the system that brought us storms Saturday night and Sunday pushes off to the south-southeast, high pressure will take over, and cooler, drier air will flow in from the north tonight and tomorrow.
We will likely see wall-to-wall sunshine on Monday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The heat index will hardly even be a factor due to the low humidity, which is very rare this time of year!
Monday night will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Tuesday, high pressure remains over our region, so the sunny skies continue. However, our winds will begin to shift and bring warmer, more humid air back in from the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°, and the heat index values will be just a couple degrees warmer.
Tuesday is sort of the transition day. The heat and humidity really kick into high gear starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.
High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday but will climb into the mid 90s by the weekend. The heat index values will likely climb into at least the upper 90s through the second half of the workweek but could be 100°+ Saturday and Sunday.
Along with that hot, sticky feeling, the increase in humidity will also feed cloud development as well as the possibility for a few scattered showers and storms each day. Right now, it looks like our best chance of rain will be Thursday as a cold front will swing through to our north but never actually reach the Tri-State.
